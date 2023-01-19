 Htc U Ultra Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC U Ultra

    HTC U Ultra is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 62,900 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC U Ultra from HT Tech. Buy HTC U Ultra now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Htc U Ultra Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 26 Hours(4G) / Up to 26 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 26 Hours(4G) / Up to 26 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 72 Hours(4G) / Up to 72 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 72 Hours(4G) / Up to 72 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Selfie Voice command
    • Yes
    • BSI Sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 161 grams
    • 7.9 mm
    • 162.4 mm
    • 79.7 mm
    • Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Cosmetic Pink
    • Case: Metal
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 69.04 %
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 515 ppi
    • S-LCD 5
    General
    • HTC Sense
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 6, 2017 (Official)
    • U Ultra
    • HTC
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 600 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 11) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 600 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 11) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro
    • Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 530
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    Htc U Ultra FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc U Ultra in India?

    Htc U Ultra price in India at 17,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc U Ultra?

    How many colors are available in Htc U Ultra?

    How long does the Htc U Ultra last?

    What is the Htc U Ultra Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc U Ultra Waterproof?

    Htc U Ultra