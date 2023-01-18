Huawei Mate 60 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Huawei Mate 60 Pro Huawei Mate 60 Pro is a HarmonyOS phone, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with 64 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.13 GHz, Single core, Cortex A77 + 2.54 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A77 + 2.05 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei Mate 60 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Huawei Mate 60 Pro now with free delivery.