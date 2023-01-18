 Huawei Mate 60 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Huawei Mate 60 Pro

    Huawei Mate 60 Pro

    Huawei Mate 60 Pro is a HarmonyOS phone, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with 64 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.13 GHz, Single core, Cortex A77 + 2.54 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A77 + 2.05 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei Mate 60 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Huawei Mate 60 Pro now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹99,990 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.76 inches (17.17 cm)
    Octa core (3.13 GHz, Single core, Cortex A77 + 2.54 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A77 + 2.05 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP
    13 MP
    5000 mAh
    HarmonyOS
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Huawei Mate 60 Pro Price in India

    Huawei Mate 60 Pro price in India starts at Rs.99,990. The lowest price of Huawei Mate 60 Pro is Rs.114,999 on amazon.in.

    Huawei Mate 60 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 66W
    • No
    Camera
    • 13 MP Front Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    Display
    • 1440 x 3200 pixels
    • 6.76 inches (17.17 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 519 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 16M
    • 144 Hz
    • AMOLED
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Huawei
    • Yes
    • April 27, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • HarmonyOS
    • Mate 60 Pro
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes, Video Formats: MP4
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: MP4
    • Music ringtones, Vibration
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    Performance
    • 5 nm
    • Octa core (3.13 GHz, Single core, Cortex A77 + 2.54 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A77 + 2.05 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 8 GB
    • Mali-G78 MP22
    • HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 50MP + 13MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, HTML
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Practically Unlimited
    • On-screen
    • Android Market, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Huawei Mate 60 Pro