 I Kall A1 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
IKallA1_Display_2.8inches(7.11cm)
IKallA1_RAM_32MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39825/heroimage/161690-v1-i-kall-a1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IKallA1_2
Release date : 24 Apr 2024

I Kall A1

I Kall A1 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,499 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1700 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on I Kall A1 from HT Tech. Buy I Kall A1 now with free delivery.
Blue Gold Green Grey Violet
32 MB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

32 MB

Display

2.8 inches

Battery

1700 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

I Kall A1 Price in India

The starting price for the I Kall A1 in India is Rs. 1,499.  This is the I Kall A1 base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue, Gold, Green, Grey and Violet.

I Kall A1

Blue, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Out of Stock

More from I Kall

I Kall K99
  • Black
₹1,290
Check Details
I Kall A1 I Kall K99

I Kall K88 2021
  • Dark Blue
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 32 MB Storage
₹1,399
Check Details
I Kall A1 I Kall K88 2021
₹1,699
Check Details
I Kall A1 I Kall K333

I Kall K20 Pro
  • Black
  • 48 MB RAM
  • 128 MB Storage
₹1,699
Check Details
I Kall A1 I Kall K20 Pro
I Kall Mobiles

I Kall A1 Competitors

₹1,599
Buy Now
I Kall A1 Lava Kkt 40 Power

Beetel GD305
  • White
₹1,449
Check Details
I Kall A1 Beetel Gd305

Mafe A5
  • Blue
₹1,349
Check Details
I Kall A1 Mafe A5
₹1,499
Check Details
I Kall A1 Ziox Thunder Jumbo

I Kall A1 Full Specifications

  • Display

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • RAM

    32 MB

  • Battery

    1700 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    1700 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Colours

    Blue, Gold, Green, Grey, Violet

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    143 ppi

  • Screen Size

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Brand

    I Kall

  • Launch Date

    April 24, 2024 (Official)

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Special Features

    Torch Light

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, World clock, Calendar, Alarm

  • Games

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    32 MB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 8 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
Tech Videos

Mobiles News

Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000

Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000

09 Jun 2024
iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release

iPhone 16 launch roundup: Display, camera and performance- What to expect in 2024

09 Jun 2024
Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000

Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under 10,000

09 Jun 2024
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage: Here’s what to expect- Camera, processor and more

09 Jun 2024
iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news’: Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details

iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news’: Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details

08 Jun 2024
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India I Kall Mobile I Kall A1

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Realme Flip

8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, 6.67 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check Details

OPPO Find N3

Red Cliff Danxia, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹145,399
Check Details

Vivo Y100i 5G

Black, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹18,890
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

Realme Narzo N65 5G

Amber Gold, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹11,499
Check Details

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

Apricot Crush, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,900
₹34,990
Buy Now

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India I Kall Mobile I Kall A1

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    I Kall A1