I Kall A1 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

I Kall A1 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,499 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1700 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on I Kall A1 from HT Tech. Buy I Kall A1 now with free delivery.
Blue
Gold
Green
Grey
Violet
32 MB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
RAM
32 MB
Display
2.8 inches
Battery
1700 mAh
Rear Camera
0.3 MP
I Kall A1 Price in India
The starting price for the I Kall A1 in India is Rs. 1,499. This is the I Kall A1 base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue, Gold, Green, Grey and Violet.