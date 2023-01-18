 Infocus Bingo 20 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    InFocus Bingo 20

    InFocus Bingo 20

    InFocus Bingo 20 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,490 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus Bingo 20 from HT Tech. Buy InFocus Bingo 20 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,490
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Infocus Bingo 20 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 2300 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 256 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 256 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 155 grams
    • 67 mm
    • 136.8 mm
    • Blue, Orange, White
    • 10.8 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 60.77 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • March 10, 2016 (Official)
    • InFocus
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • InLife UI
    • Bingo 20
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC9830A
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Infocus Bingo 20 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infocus Bingo 20 in India?

    Infocus Bingo 20 price in India at 4,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9830A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infocus Bingo 20?

    How many colors are available in Infocus Bingo 20?

    How long does the Infocus Bingo 20 last?

    What is the Infocus Bingo 20 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infocus Bingo 20 Waterproof?

    Infocus Bingo 20