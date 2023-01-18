 Intex Aqua A4 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Aqua A4 Plus

    Intex Aqua A4 Plus

    Intex Aqua A4 Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua A4 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua A4 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31577/heroimage/121982-v1-intex-aqua-a4-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31577/images/Design/121982-v1-intex-aqua-a4-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31577/images/Design/121982-v1-intex-aqua-a4-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31577/images/Design/121982-v1-intex-aqua-a4-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31577/images/Design/121982-v1-intex-aqua-a4-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,999
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹3,999
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua A4 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Auto Flash
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting Burst mode
    Design
    • 136.4 mm
    • 11.1 mm
    • Black, Champagne Gold
    • 134 grams
    • 68 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 60.05 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 218 ppi
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    General
    • November 6, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Intex
    • Aqua A4 Plus
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Mini
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • DDR3
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • DDR3
    • 32 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Aqua A4 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua A4 Plus in India?

    Intex Aqua A4 Plus price in India at 3,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua A4 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua A4 Plus?

    How long does the Intex Aqua A4 Plus last?

    What is the Intex Aqua A4 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua A4 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Intex Aqua A4 Plus