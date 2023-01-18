Intex Aqua Air Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Intex Aqua Air in India?
Intex Aqua Air price in India at 4,300 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572W; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 2300 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
