 Intex Aqua Air Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Aqua Air

    Intex Aqua Air

    Intex Aqua Air is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,390 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Air from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Air now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26865/heroimage/intex-aqua-air-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26865/images/Design/intex-aqua-air-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26865/images/Design/intex-aqua-air-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26865/images/Design/intex-aqua-air-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,390
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,390
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    2 MP
    2300 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Air Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8.5 Hours(2G)
    • 2300 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 150.8 grams
    • Black, Grey, White, Champagne
    • 72.8 mm
    • 145.5 mm
    • 10 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 65.02 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 196 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Intex
    • November 27, 2015 (Official)
    • Aqua Air
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6572W
    • 512 MB
    • Mali-400
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Aqua Air FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Air in India?

    Intex Aqua Air price in India at 4,300 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572W; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Air?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Air?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Air last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Air Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Air Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Intex Aqua Air