Intex Aqua Lions E3 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Lions E3 Intex Aqua Lions E3 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,375 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Lions E3 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Lions E3 now with free delivery.