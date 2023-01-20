 Intex Aqua Lions E3 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Lions E3

    Intex Aqua Lions E3 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,375 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Lions E3 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Lions E3 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32283/heroimage/intex-aqua-lions-e3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32283/images/Design/intex-aqua-lions-e3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32283/images/Design/intex-aqua-lions-e3-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,375
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Lions E3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting Burst mode
    • Yes
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • 154 grams
    • 8 mm
    • 73 mm
    • 143 mm
    • Black
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 65.87 %
    General
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Intex
    • Aqua Lions E3
    • No
    • March 20, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 0.262 W/kg, Body: 1.447 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • 32 bit
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • DDR3
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Google Bundle, VAS
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Up to 10.8 GB
    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Aqua Lions E3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Lions E3 in India?

    Intex Aqua Lions E3 price in India at 4,380 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Lions E3?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Lions E3?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Lions E3 last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Lions E3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Lions E3 Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Lions E3