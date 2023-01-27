 Intex Aqua Lite Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Aqua Lite

    Intex Aqua Lite

    Intex Aqua Lite is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,990 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Lite from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Lite now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27615/heroimage/intex-aqua-lite-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27615/images/Design/intex-aqua-lite-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27615/images/Design/intex-aqua-lite-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27615/images/Design/intex-aqua-lite-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,990
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    2 MP
    2 MP
    1400 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹3,990
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    2 MP
    1400 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Lite Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1400 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • 1400 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Single
    Design
    • 64 mm
    • 10.3 mm
    • Black, White
    • 126 mm
    Display
    • 56.47 %
    • TFT
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 233 ppi
    General
    • Intex
    • February 16, 2016 (Official)
    • Aqua Lite
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • DDR2
    • MediaTek MT6580M
    • DDR2
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Aqua Lite FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Lite in India?

    Intex Aqua Lite price in India at 2,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580M; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Lite?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Lite?

    What is the Intex Aqua Lite Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Lite Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Intex Aqua Lite