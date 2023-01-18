 Intex Aqua Star Power Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Star Power

    Intex Aqua Star Power is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 7,707 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Star Power from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Star Power now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,707
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Star Power Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 133.3 mm
    • 10.5 mm
    • Black
    • 66.8 mm
    • 160 grams
    Display
    • 62.65 %
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • Aqua Star Power
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 27, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    • Intex
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6582
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua Star Power FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Star Power in India?

    Intex Aqua Star Power price in India at 3,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Star Power?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Star Power?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Star Power last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Star Power Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Star Power Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Star Power