 Intex Aqua Y2 1gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Aqua Y2 1GB RAM

    Intex Aqua Y2 1GB RAM

    Intex Aqua Y2 1GB RAM is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,190 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Y2 1GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Y2 1GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25167/heroimage/intex-aqua-y2-1gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25167/images/Design/intex-aqua-y2-1gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25167/images/Design/intex-aqua-y2-1gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25167/images/Design/intex-aqua-y2-1gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,190
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    8 MP
    2 MP
    1400 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,190
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    8 MP
    1400 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Y2 1gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1400 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 235 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 1400 mAh
    • Up to 235 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 11 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 11 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • 64.5 mm
    • 101 grams
    • Black, Grey, White
    • 9 mm
    • 124 mm
    Display
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 56.94 %
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    General
    • Intex
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • No
    • Aqua Y2 1GB RAM
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 1, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    • 1 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Aqua Y2 1gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Y2 1Gb Ram in India?

    Intex Aqua Y2 1Gb Ram price in India at 4,209 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Y2 1Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Y2 1Gb Ram?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Y2 1Gb Ram last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Y2 1Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Y2 1Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Intex Aqua Y2 1gb Ram