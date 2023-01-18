 Intex Aqua Y2 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Y2 Pro

    Intex Aqua Y2 Pro is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Y2 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Y2 Pro now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Y2 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1600 mAh
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4.5 Hours(2G)
    • 1600 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 4.5 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 134 mm
    • 141 grams
    • 68.2 mm
    • 9.9 mm
    • Black, Blue
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 218 ppi
    • 60.94 %
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • Intex
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    • October 1, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Aqua Y2 Pro
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • Mali-400 MP
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 1.27 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua Y2 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Y2 Pro in India?

    Intex Aqua Y2 Pro price in India at 3,777 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Y2 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Y2 Pro?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Y2 Pro last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Y2 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Y2 Pro Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Aqua Y2 Pro