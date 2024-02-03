 Intex In 3070 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Intex IN 3070

Intex IN 3070 is a phone, available price is Rs 4,200 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 750 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex IN 3070 from HT Tech. Buy Intex IN 3070 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 03 February 2024
IntexIN3070_Display_1.8inches(4.57cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P3834/heroimage/intex-in-3070-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IntexIN3070_1
1/2 IntexIN3070_Display_1.8inches(4.57cm)
View all Images 2/2 IntexIN3070_1"
Key Specs
₹4,200
1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
0.3 MP
750 mAh
₹3,499 56% OFF
Intex IN 3070 Price in India

The starting price for the Intex IN 3070 in India is Rs. 4,200.  At Amazon, the Intex IN 3070 can be purchased for Rs. 3,499.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Intex In 3070 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 0.3 MP
  • 750 mAh
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
Battery
  • 750 mAh
  • Up to 150(2G)
  • Up to 2.5(2G)
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • 640x480 @ 30
  • Digital Zoom
  • Yes
  • Single
Design
  • 70 grams
  • 14.30 mm
  • Black
  • 104.5 mm
  • 45.5 mm
Display
  • 101 ppi
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
Multimedia
  • Yes, Music Formats: Yes, Audio Player
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • GPRS: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • No
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Mobile Tracker, Torch Light, Language Support(English & Hindi), Alarm, Clock, Calender, Calculator
  • Yes
  • 500 entries
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 2 GB
Intex IN 3070 Competitors

Ziox Duopix F1
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹3,999
Check Details
Intex In 3070 Ziox Duopix F1
Itel A44 Power
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Aqua Blue
₹3,799
Check Details
Intex In 3070 Itel A44 Power
Reach Opulent X
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,099
Check Details
Intex In 3070 Reach Opulent X
Ziox Astra Colors 4G
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Gold

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed

23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more

08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality

04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.

Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more

31 Jul 2023
Intex IN 3070 News

iPhone 15 Pro

Apple’s China Slump Deepens Even as iPhone Sales Grow Again; “This Storm Will Pass", says expert

03 Feb 2024
Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to have a cheaper version! Here is a big feature it will lose

02 Feb 2024
HONOR X9b

HONOR X9b unveils a new frontier in smartphone durability and display brilliance

02 Feb 2024
iPhone 15

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus battery life exceeds expectations, says study

01 Feb 2024
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G Review: Does this stylish and affordable 5G phone pack a powerful punch?

31 Jan 2024
Lava Blaze Pro 5G

Lava Blaze Pro 5G review: A top mid-range contender

31 Jan 2024
OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now
UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Arctic White, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹24,900
₹28,999
Buy Now
