iQOO 13 launch in India today: Specs, features, price, and everything you need to know

After witnessing the launch of Realme GT 7 Pro, Oppo Find X8 series, and other flagship phones, the awaited iQOO 13 will finally make its debut today in India. Over the past few weeks, we have been seeing several posts, teasers, and marketing marketing for the India launch of iQOO 13. However, in just a few hours, the wait will be finally over as we will get to know what the new-generation iQOO flagship has to offer as it will compete with other high-end models powering the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. However, know about what iQOO 13 will look like and what new features it will offer ahead of the launch.

iQOO 13 launch: Specs and features

The company has already confirmed several specifications and features of the iQOO 13 ahead of the launch on December 3, 2024. The smartphone features a 6.82-inch 2K BOE Q10 FHD+ LTPO 2.0 OLED display with 144Hz refresh and up to 1800nits peak brightness. As revealed earlier, the iQOO 13 will be powered by the latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with an in-house Q2 gaming chip. It also claims to offer 2K texture super-resolution and 144FPS super frame rate.

In terms of smartphone design, it has received an IP69+IP68 rating protecting the device from water and dust. It also comes with a new Energy Halo LED light that surrounds the square-shaped camera island. The LED light will have 6 effects and 12 colour combinations, making it an intuitive feature. The iQOO 13 features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX921 sensor and OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with Samsung S5KJN1 and a 50MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX816 sensor and OIS support. It also has a 32MP front-facing camera.

For lasting performance, the iQOO 13 is backed by a 6150mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It may offer up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

iQOO 13 price in India

Based on rumours, the iQOO 13 is expected to be priced under Rs.60000. However, the company may reveal some pre-order offers or bank offers to reduce the price of the smartphone as part of its new launch offer. Therefore, we may have to wait till launch to know the exact pricing.

