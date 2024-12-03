iQOO 13 launch in India today: Specs, features, price, and everything you need to know

iQOO 13 launching in a few hours in India, check out its expected specifications and features ahead of launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 03 2024, 10:08 IST
OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Here's what upcoming flagship may look like
1/5 Display: The OnePlus 13 is rumoured to feature a 6.82-inch flat QHD+ LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and  4500 nits peak brightness, showcasing a significant upgrade from its predecessor. The iQOO 13 is expected to come with a 6.82-inch BOE Q10 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth user experience. (iQOO China)
2/5 Camera: The OnePlus 13 may come with a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera, a  50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the other hand, iQOO 13 will likely feature a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, OnePlus may offer a 32MP camera, whereas, iQOO may offer a 50MP camera.  (OnePlus )
3/5 Performance: Both the OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 are confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Both smartphones may offer 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage for improved performance efficiency. iQOO 13 will run on OriginOS 5 based on Android 15 and OnePlus 13 will run on ColourOS based on Android 15.  (Amazon)
4/5 Battery:  OnePlus 13 is rumoured to be backed by a 6000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Whereas, iQOO 13 is expected to come with a 6150mAh battery with 120W charging support.Image caption 5: (OnePlus)
5/5 Price:  In terms of price, the OnePlus 13 price is expected to be 5,000 to 10,000 more expensive than last year’s OnePlus 12. Therefore, it may cost around Rs.70000. For iQOO 13, the India price is expected to be around 55,000, showcasing a major price despite having similar specifications.  (iQOO)
After witnessing the launch of Realme GT 7 Pro, Oppo Find X8 series, and other flagship phones, the awaited iQOO 13 will finally make its debut today in India. Over the past few weeks, we have been seeing several posts, teasers, and marketing marketing for the India launch of iQOO 13. However, in just a few hours, the wait will be finally over as we will get to know what the new-generation iQOO flagship has to offer as it will compete with other high-end models powering the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. However, know about what iQOO 13 will look like and what new features it will offer ahead of the launch. 

Also read: OnePlus 13R spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 15- Check details

iQOO 13 launch: Specs and features

The company has already confirmed several specifications and features of the iQOO 13 ahead of the launch on December 3, 2024. The smartphone features a 6.82-inch 2K BOE Q10 FHD+ LTPO 2.0 OLED display with 144Hz refresh and up to 1800nits peak brightness. As revealed earlier, the iQOO 13 will be powered by the latest flagship chipset, the  Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with an in-house Q2 gaming chip. It also claims to offer 2K texture super-resolution and 144FPS super frame rate.

In terms of smartphone design, it has received an IP69+IP68 rating protecting the device from water and dust. It also comes with a new Energy Halo LED light that surrounds the square-shaped camera island. The LED light will have 6 effects and 12 colour combinations, making it an intuitive feature. The iQOO 13 features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX921 sensor and OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with Samsung S5KJN1 and a 50MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX816 sensor and OIS support. It also has a 32MP front-facing camera. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim tipped for global launch- Here's what to expect

For lasting performance, the iQOO 13 is backed by a 6150mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It may offer up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

iQOO 13 price in India

Based on rumours, the iQOO 13 is expected to be priced under Rs.60000. However, the company may reveal some pre-order offers or bank offers to reduce the price of the smartphone as part of its new launch offer. Therefore, we may have to wait till launch to know the exact pricing.

First Published Date: 03 Dec, 10:08 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets