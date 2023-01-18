 Itel A23 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel A23 Pro

    Itel A23 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 5,599 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2400 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A23 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Itel A23 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Itel A23 Pro Price in India

    Itel A23 Pro price in India starts at Rs.5,599. The lowest price of Itel A23 Pro is Rs.4,999 on amazon.in.

    Itel A23 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2400 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • No
    • Single
    • No
    Design
    • Lake Blue, Sapphire Blue
    • 73.9 mm
    • 145.4 mm
    • 9.8 mm
    • 156 grams
    Display
    • TFT
    • 16:9
    • 63.99 %
    • 196 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • No
    • A23 Pro
    • May 31, 2021 (Official)
    • Itel
    • Android Go
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Head: 0.566 W/kg, Body: 1.142 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T820 MP1
    • Unisoc SC9832E
    • 1 GB
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Itel A23 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Itel A23 Pro in India?

    Itel A23 Pro price in India at 3,940 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9832E; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Itel A23 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Itel A23 Pro?

    What is the Itel A23 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Itel A23 Pro Waterproof?

    Itel A23 Pro