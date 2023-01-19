Itel Ace 2 Star Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

itel ace deep blue dual sim deep blue- Blue
itel ace deep blue dual sim deep blue- Blue
₹849
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Itel Ace 2 Star price in India starts at Rs.899. The lowest price of Itel Ace 2 Star is Rs.849 on amazon.in.
Itel Ace 2 Star price in India starts at Rs.899. The lowest price of Itel Ace 2 Star is Rs.849 on amazon.in.