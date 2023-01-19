 Itel Ace 2 Star Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel Ace 2 Star

    Itel Ace 2 Star is a phone, available price is Rs 899 in India with Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel Ace 2 Star from HT Tech. Buy Itel Ace 2 Star now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Itel Ace 2 Star Price in India

    Itel Ace 2 Star price in India starts at Rs.899. The lowest price of Itel Ace 2 Star is Rs.849 on amazon.in.

    Itel Ace 2 Star Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 1000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 1000 mAh
    Camera
    • No
    Design
    • Black, Dark Green
    Display
    • 114 ppi
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • TFT
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    General
    • Itel
    • Ace 2 Star
    • August 3, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    • Yes
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • No
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Itel Ace 2 Star