 Itel It2130 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel It2130

    Itel It2130 is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel It2130 from HT Tech. Buy Itel It2130 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹999
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    ₹ 1,099 M.R.P. ₹1,349
    Itel mobiles price in India starts from Rs.715. HT Tech has 125 Itel mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Itel It2130 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1000 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 195 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9.8 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 195 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9.8 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • 1000 mAh
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    Design
    • 49.5 mm
    • 115 mm
    • Black, White
    • 14.8 mm
    Display
    • 114 ppi
    • TFT
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 17.91 %
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    General
    • Itel
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • it2130
    • March 1, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Itel It2130