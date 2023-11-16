 Itel It2175 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Itel Mobile Itel It2175

Itel It2175

Itel It2175 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,099 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1200 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel It2175 from HT Tech. Buy Itel It2175 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
ItelIt2175_Display_1.8inches(4.57cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37669/heroimage/150711-v1-itel-it2175-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_ItelIt2175_1
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37669/heroimage/150711-v1-itel-it2175-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_ItelIt2175_2
1/3 ItelIt2175_Display_1.8inches(4.57cm)
2/3 ItelIt2175_1"
View all Images 3/3 ItelIt2175_2"
Key Specs
₹1,099
1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
0.3 MP
1200 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹1,099 27% OFF
Buy Now

Itel It2175 Price in India

The starting price for the Itel It2175 in India is Rs. 1,099.  At Amazon, the Itel It2175 can be purchased for Rs. 1,099.  It comes ...Read More

The starting price for the Itel It2175 in India is Rs. 1,099.  At Amazon, the Itel It2175 can be purchased for Rs. 1,099.  It comes in the following colors: Deep Blue.

Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Itel It2175 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 0.3 MP
  • 1200 mAh
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 1200 mAh
Camera
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • No
  • Single
Design
  • Deep Blue
Display
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • 114 ppi
  • TFT
General
  • May 5, 2022 (Official)
  • Itel
Multimedia
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • 3.5 mm
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages
  • Yes, Recording option
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, Limited
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Itel
Icon
Itel S23 4GB RAM
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Starry Black
₹8,465
Check Details
Itel It2175 Itel S23 4gb Ram
Itel Ace 2 Power
  • IconBlack
  • Icon Light Green
  • Icon Light Green
₹1,280
Check Details
Itel It2175 Itel Ace 2 Power
Itel P40 Plus
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Force Black
₹8,499
Check Details
Itel It2175 Itel P40 Plus
icon29% OFF
Itel A60S
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
  • Icon Shadow Black
amazon
₹5,999 ₹8,499
Buy Now
Itel It2175 Itel A60s
Itel Mobiles Icon
Itel It2175 Competitors
Icon
icon17% OFF
Karbonn KX6
  • IconBlack
  • Icon Blue
  • Icon Blue
amazon
₹1,199 ₹1,440
Buy Now
Itel It2175 Karbonn Kx6
Cellecor X1
  • Icon32 MB RAM
  • Icon32 MB Storage
  • IconBlack
₹1,070
Check Details
Itel It2175 Cellecor X1
Karbonn K24 Plus
  • IconBlack
  • Icon White
₹1,199
Check Details
Itel It2175 Karbonn K24 Plus
Karbonn KX1
  • IconBlack
₹999
Check Details
Itel It2175 Karbonn Kx1

Mobiles Videos

Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Itel It2175 News

Icon
Flip phones
Flip phones: From Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Motorola Razr 40, check out these 5 amazing smartphones
16 Nov 2023
iPhone 14
Good news! Apple is extending free usage of iPhone 14 satellite features
16 Nov 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Top 5G mobile phones: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Motorola Edge 40, Vivo V29, more
16 Nov 2023
Apple iPhone 15
On iPhone 15, here is how to add your signature on official documents
15 Nov 2023
iPhone 15 Pro Max
UK buyer receives fake iPhone 15 Pro Max after ordering online
15 Nov 2023
Honor 100 series
Honor to launch Honor 100 series on November 23; may pack distinctive camera island
15 Nov 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹77,900
₹79,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
flipkart
₹51,299
₹56,999
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,998
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones Icon

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Realme Flip
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹89,990
Check Details
IQOO Neo 8 Pro
(16 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Surf, Match Point, Night Rock
₹38,790
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones Icon
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,998
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Itel It2175