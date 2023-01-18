 Itel It5029 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel It5029

    Itel It5029 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,369 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1200 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel It5029 from HT Tech. Buy Itel It5029 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    ₹ 1,499 M.R.P. ₹1,799
    Itel It5029 Price in India

    Itel It5029 price in India starts at Rs.1,369. The lowest price of Itel It5029 is Rs.1,499 on amazon.in.

    Itel It5029 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 1200 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • No
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, Green
    Display
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 167 ppi
    • TFT
    General
    • December 21, 2022 (Official)
    • it5029
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Itel
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • 3.5 mm
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • 32 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 32 MB
    Itel It5029