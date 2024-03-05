Itel It5262 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Itel It5262 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,310 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 4 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel It5262 from HT Tech. Buy Itel It5262 now with free delivery.
Black
Green
4 MB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
RAM
4 MB
Display
2.4 inches
Battery
2000 mAh
Rear Camera
0.3 MP
Itel It5262 Price in India
The starting price for the Itel It5262 in India is Rs. 1,310. This is the Itel It5262 base model with 4 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Green.