 Itel It5262 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
ItelIt5262_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
ItelIt5262_RAM_4MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39691/heroimage/160859-v1-itel-it5262-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_ItelIt5262_2
Release date : 05 Mar 2024

Itel It5262

Itel It5262 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,310 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 4 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel It5262 from HT Tech. Buy Itel It5262 now with free delivery.
Black Green
4 MB
Key Specs

RAM

4 MB

Display

2.4 inches

Battery

2000 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Itel It5262 Price in India

The starting price for the Itel It5262 in India is Rs. 1,310.  This is the Itel It5262 base model with 4 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Green.

Itel It5262

Black, 4 MB RAM, 4 MB Storage
Out of Stock

Itel It5262 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    2000 mAh

  • RAM

    4 MB

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Display

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Standby time

    Up to 312 Hours(2G)

  • TalkTime

    Up to 20 Hours(2G)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    2000 mAh

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Colours

    Black, Green

  • Pixel Density

    167 ppi

  • Screen Size

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Brand

    Itel

  • Launch Date

    March 5, 2024 (Official)

  • Special Features

    Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Internal Memory

    4 MB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
