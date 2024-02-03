Itel It5330 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Itel It5330
(32 MB RAM,32 MB Storage) - Black, Blue, Light Green, Light Blue
The starting price for the Itel It5330 in India is Rs. 1,499. This is the Itel It5330 base model with 32 MB RAM and 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, Light Green and Light Blue. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.