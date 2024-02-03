 Itel It5330 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Itel It5330

Itel It5330 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,499 in India with 0.8 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1900 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel It5330 from HT Tech. Buy Itel It5330 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 03 February 2024
ItelIt5330_Display_2.8inches(7.11cm)
ItelIt5330_RAM_32MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39532/heroimage/160031-v1-itel-it5330-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_ItelIt5330_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39532/heroimage/160031-v1-itel-it5330-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_ItelIt5330_3
1/4 ItelIt5330_Display_2.8inches(7.11cm)
2/4 ItelIt5330_RAM_32MB"
3/4 ItelIt5330_2"
View all Images 4/4 ItelIt5330_3"
Key Specs
₹1,499
32 MB
2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
0.8 MP
1900 mAh
32 MB
Itel It5330 Price in India

The starting price for the Itel It5330 in India is Rs. 1,499.  This is the Itel It5330 base model with 32 MB RAM and 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, Light Green and

Itel It5330

(32 MB RAM,32 MB Storage) - Black, Blue, Light Green, Light Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Itel It5330 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 0.8 MP
  • 1900 mAh
  • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 1900 mAh
Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • 1024 x 768 Pixels
  • 0.8 MP Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • Black, Blue, Light Green, Light Blue
Display
  • 143 ppi
  • TFT
  • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
General
  • December 18, 2023 (Official)
  • Itel
Multimedia
  • Yes, Recording option
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording
  • Yes, Recording option
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
Performance
  • 32 MB
Sensors
  • Yes
  • 500
  • 500
  • Yes, Limited, 1000 entries
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
Storage
  • 32 MB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Itel It5330