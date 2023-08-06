Itel It5616 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

itel Mobile it5616 Phone
itel Mobile it5616 Phone (2500 mAh Battery)
₹1,360
₹1,499
Buy Now
Itel It5616 price in India starts at Rs.1,299. The lowest price of Itel It5616 is Rs.1,360 on amazon.in.
Itel It5616 price in India starts at Rs.1,299. The lowest price of Itel It5616 is Rs.1,360 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.