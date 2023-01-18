 Itel Magic 1 Core Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Itel Phones Itel Magic 1 Core

    Itel Magic 1 Core

    Itel Magic 1 Core is a phone, available price is Rs 1,269 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel Magic 1 Core from HT Tech. Buy Itel Magic 1 Core now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34473/heroimage/136959-v1-itel-magic-1-core-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,269
    1.7 inches (4.32 cm)
    0.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹1,269
    1.7 inches (4.32 cm)
    0.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 1,498 M.R.P. ₹2,499
    Buy Now

    Itel Magic 1 Core Price in India

    Itel Magic 1 Core price in India starts at Rs.1,269. The lowest price of Itel Magic 1 Core is Rs.1,498 on amazon.in.

    Itel Magic 1 Core price in India starts at Rs.1,269. The lowest price of Itel Magic 1 Core is Rs.1,498 on amazon.in.

    Itel Magic 1 Core Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1.7 inches (4.32 cm)
    • 2500 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 2500 mAh
    Camera
    • No
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • Blue
    Display
    • 1.7 inches (4.32 cm)
    • 121 ppi
    • TFT
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    General
    • December 19, 2019 (Official)
    • Itel
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Magic 1 Core
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • 3.5 mm
    • Torch Light
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Itel Magic 1 Core FAQs

    What is the Itel Magic 1 Core Battery Capacity?

    Itel Magic 1 Core has a 2500 mAh battery.

    Is Itel Magic 1 Core Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Itel Magic 1 Core