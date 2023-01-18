 Itel Magic 2 Max Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Itel Phones Itel Magic 2 Max

    Itel Magic 2 Max

    Itel Magic 2 Max is a phone, available price is Rs 1,599 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1900 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel Magic 2 Max from HT Tech. Buy Itel Magic 2 Max now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35056/heroimage/139721-v2-itel-magic-2-max-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35056/images/Design/139721-v2-itel-magic-2-max-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35056/images/Design/139721-v2-itel-magic-2-max-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,599
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    1.3 MP
    1900 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹1,599
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    1.3 MP
    1900 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 1,498 M.R.P. ₹2,499
    Buy Now

    Itel Magic 2 Max Price in India

    Itel Magic 2 Max price in India starts at Rs.1,599. The lowest price of Itel Magic 2 Max is Rs.1,498 on amazon.in.

    Itel Magic 2 Max price in India starts at Rs.1,599. The lowest price of Itel Magic 2 Max is Rs.1,498 on amazon.in.

    Itel Magic 2 Max Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.3 MP
    • 1900 mAh
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 1900 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
    • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Blue, Green
    Display
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • TFT
    • 143 ppi
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    General
    • No
    • September 6, 2020 (Official)
    • Itel
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Magic 2 Max
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited, 2000 entries
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Itel Magic 2 Max FAQs

    What is the Itel Magic 2 Max Battery Capacity?

    Itel Magic 2 Max has a 1900 mAh battery.

    Is Itel Magic 2 Max Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Itel Magic 2 Max