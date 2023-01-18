Itel Magic 2 Max Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Itel Magic3 Wi-Fi Bluetooth, USB, 9.5mm Slim Unibody Design, 2.8 Bigger Display it6350 Smart Touch Keypad
Itel Magic3 Wi-Fi Bluetooth, USB, 9.5mm Slim Unibody Design, 2.8" Bigger Display it6350 Smart Touch Keypad (Black)
₹1,498
₹2,499
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Itel Magic 2 Max price in India starts at Rs.1,599. The lowest price of Itel Magic 2 Max is Rs.1,498 on amazon.in.
Itel Magic 2 Max price in India starts at Rs.1,599. The lowest price of Itel Magic 2 Max is Rs.1,498 on amazon.in.