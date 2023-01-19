Itel Magic X Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Itel MagicX
Itel MagicX (6.1cm QVGA Display, 4G Volte Enabled, Ultra Slim, Boomplay, LetsChat)_Black
₹2,243
₹2,899
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Itel Magic X price in India starts at Rs.2,800. The lowest price of Itel Magic X is Rs.2,243 on amazon.in.
Itel Magic X price in India starts at Rs.2,800. The lowest price of Itel Magic X is Rs.2,243 on amazon.in.