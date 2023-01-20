 Itel Power 110 Neo Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel Power 110 Neo

    Itel Power 110 Neo is a phone, available price is Rs 1,649 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel Power 110 Neo from HT Tech. Buy Itel Power 110 Neo now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,649
    32 MB
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    Itel mobiles price in India starts from Rs.715. HT Tech has 125 Itel mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Itel Power 110 Neo Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2500 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    Battery
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • No
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, Grey
    Display
    • 114 ppi
    • TFT
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    General
    • Power 110 Neo
    • December 2, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Itel
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages
    Network & Connectivity
    • Single SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 32 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    • 32 MB
    Itel Power 110 Neo