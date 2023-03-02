 Itel Power 440 Price in India (03, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel Power 440

    Itel Power 440

    Itel Power 440 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,599 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel Power 440 from HT Tech. Buy Itel Power 440 now with free delivery.
    Expected Release Date: 02 March 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38758/heroimage/155124-v1-itel-power-440-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38758/images/Design/155124-v1-itel-power-440-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38758/images/Design/155124-v1-itel-power-440-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Itel Power 440 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2500 mAh
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2500 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    Design
    • Black
    • 112 grams
    Display
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 167 ppi
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • TFT
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Itel
    • Power 440
    • March 2, 2023 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • 3.5 mm
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Itel Power 440