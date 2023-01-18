Jivi Energy E3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Jivi Energy E3 in India?
Jivi Energy E3 price in India at 2,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1800 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.