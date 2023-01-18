 Jivi Energy E3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Jivi Energy E3

    Jivi Energy E3 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,569 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Jivi Energy E3 from HT Tech. Buy Jivi Energy E3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹3,569
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Jivi Energy E3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 1800 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 1800 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 63.6 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    • 9.7 mm
    • 120 grams
    • 118 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 233 ppi
    • TFT
    • 60.68 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Energy E3
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Jivi
    • August 10, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • 512 MB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Jivi Energy E3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Jivi Energy E3 in India?

    Jivi Energy E3 price in India at 2,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Jivi Energy E3?

    How many colors are available in Jivi Energy E3?

    What is the Jivi Energy E3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Jivi Energy E3 Waterproof?

    View More

    Jivi Energy E3