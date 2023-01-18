Jivi Energy E3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Jivi Energy E3 Jivi Energy E3 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,569 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Jivi Energy E3 from HT Tech. Buy Jivi Energy E3 now with free delivery.