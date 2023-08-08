 Karbonn A9 Indian 4g Price in India (08 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Karbonn A9 Indian 4G is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 3,900 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 1750 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn A9 Indian 4G from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn A9 Indian 4G now with free delivery.
Last updated: 08 August 2023
Key Specs
₹3,900
8 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
5 MP
5 MP
1750 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
1 GB
Karbonn A9 Indian 4g Full Specifications

Battery
  • 1750 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • Single
  • No
  • Digital Zoom
  • No
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • Champagne, Black Champagne, White Champagne
Display
  • 218 ppi
  • TFT
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 480 x 854 pixels
General
  • No
  • A9 Indian 4G
  • No
  • Karbonn
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
  • February 20, 2018 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
Performance
  • Spreadtrum SC9832A
  • Mali-400 MP2
  • 1 GB
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 8 GB
Karbonn A9 Indian 4g FAQs

What is the price of the Karbonn A9 Indian 4G in India?

Karbonn A9 Indian 4G price in India at 5,144 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1750 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn A9 Indian 4G?

How many colors are available in Karbonn A9 Indian 4G?

What is the Karbonn A9 Indian 4G Battery Capacity?

Is Karbonn A9 Indian 4G Waterproof?

View More

    Karbonn A9 Indian 4g