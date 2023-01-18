 Karbonn K Flip Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Karbonn Phones Karbonn K Flip

    Karbonn K Flip

    Karbonn K Flip is a phone, available price is Rs 1,299 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K Flip from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K Flip now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,299
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    800 mAh
    Karbonn K-Flip Price in India

    Karbonn K-Flip price in India starts at Rs.1,299. The lowest price of Karbonn K-Flip is Rs.1,240 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn K Flip Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    Design
    • White
    Display
    • TFT
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    General
    • K-Flip
    • Karbonn
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • June 23, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Karbonn K Flip FAQs

    What is the Karbonn K Flip Battery Capacity?

    Karbonn K Flip has a 800 mAh battery.

    Is Karbonn K Flip Waterproof?

    Karbonn K Flip