Karbonn K24 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn K24+
Karbonn K24+ (White)
₹1,199
₹1,590
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Karbonn K24 Plus price in India starts at Rs.1,349. The lowest price of Karbonn K24 Plus is Rs.1,199 on amazon.in.
Karbonn K24 Plus price in India starts at Rs.1,349. The lowest price of Karbonn K24 Plus is Rs.1,199 on amazon.in.