 Karbonn K24 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Karbonn Phones Karbonn K24 Plus

    Karbonn K24 Plus

    Karbonn K24 Plus is a phone, available price is Rs 1,349 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K24 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K24 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28068/heroimage/96086-v1-karbonn-k24-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28068/images/Design/96086-v1-karbonn-k24-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28068/images/Design/96086-v1-karbonn-k24-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28068/images/Design/96086-v1-karbonn-k24-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,349
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹1,349
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 1,299 M.R.P. ₹1,590
    Buy Now

    Karbonn K24 Plus Price in India

    Karbonn K24 Plus price in India starts at Rs.1,349. The lowest price of Karbonn K24 Plus is Rs.1,199 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn K24 Plus price in India starts at Rs.1,349. The lowest price of Karbonn K24 Plus is Rs.1,199 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn K24 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1800 mAh
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • 1800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 167 ppi
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • TFT
    General
    • Karbonn
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • K24 Plus
    • April 19, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • Yes, WAP
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Karbonn K24 Plus FAQs

    What is the Karbonn K24 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Karbonn K24 Plus has a 1800 mAh battery.

    Is Karbonn K24 Plus Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Karbonn K24 Plus