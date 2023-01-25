 Karbonn K9 Smart Eco Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn K9 Smart Eco

    Karbonn K9 Smart Eco is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 2,990 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹2,990
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    2 MP
    2 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Key Specs
    ₹2,990
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    2 MP
    2300 mAh
    Karbonn K9 Smart Eco Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2300 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • 2300 mAh
    • Up to 240 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 240 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 156 grams
    • 11 mm
    • 72 mm
    • 145 mm
    • Black, Gold, White, Coffee
    Display
    • 196 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 65.86 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • K9 Smart Eco
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • September 20, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • No
    • Karbonn
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC7731G
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Karbonn K9 Smart Eco FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn K9 Smart Eco in India?

    Karbonn K9 Smart Eco price in India at 3,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731G; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn K9 Smart Eco?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn K9 Smart Eco?

    How long does the Karbonn K9 Smart Eco last?

    What is the Karbonn K9 Smart Eco Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn K9 Smart Eco Waterproof?

    Karbonn K9 Smart Eco