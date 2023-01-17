 Karbonn K9 Spy Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn K9 Spy

    Karbonn K9 Spy

    Karbonn K9 Spy is a phone, available price is Rs 1,244 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K9 Spy from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K9 Spy now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,244
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    1.3 MP
    1.3 MP
    1750 mAh
    Karbonn K9 Spy Price in India

    Karbonn K9 Spy price in India starts at Rs.1,244. The lowest price of Karbonn K9 Spy is Rs.1,295 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn K9 Spy price in India starts at Rs.1,244. The lowest price of Karbonn K9 Spy is Rs.1,295 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn K9 Spy Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1750 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1.3 MP Front Camera
    • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • 167 ppi
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • TFT
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    General
    • December 22, 2015 (Official)
    • K9 Spy
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Karbonn
    Multimedia
    • Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • Yes, WAP
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Karbonn K9 Spy FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn K9 Spy?

    Karbonn K9 Spy Front camera has 1.3 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 1.3 MP megapixels.

    What is the Karbonn K9 Spy Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn K9 Spy Waterproof?

    Karbonn K9 Spy