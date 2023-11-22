Karbonn Kphone Mini - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Karbonn Kphone Mini is a phone, available price is Rs 1,044 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1000 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Kphone Mini from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Kphone Mini now with free delivery.
Black
Blue
32 MB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
RAM
32 MB
Display
1.8 inches
Battery
1000 mAh
Rear Camera
0.3 MP
Karbonn Kphone Mini Price in India
The starting price for the Karbonn Kphone Mini in India is Rs. 1,044. This is the Karbonn Kphone Mini base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Blue.
Karbonn Kphone Mini
Black, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Out of Stock
16% off
Karbonn Y1i Dual Sim GSM KEYPAD Mobile Black 4.5cm
Karbonn Y1i Dual Sim GSM KEYPAD Mobile Black 4.5cm(1.8) Bright Screen,1000MAh Battery,Bluetooth,VIBrateor Mode 32 GB Blue
₹1,190
₹999
Buy Now
25% off
Karbonn Kphone Mini Dual GSM SIM KEYPAD Mobile 4.5cm
Karbonn Kphone Mini Dual GSM SIM KEYPAD Mobile 4.5cm(1.8) Bright Screen Expandable Memory up to 32 MB 1000 Phonebook Jet Black...
₹1,390
₹1,037
Buy Now
25% off
Karbonn Kphone Mini Dual GSM SIM KEYPAD Mobile 4.5cm
Karbonn Kphone Mini Dual GSM SIM KEYPAD Mobile 4.5cm(1.8) Bright Screen Expandable Memory up to 32 MB 1000 Phonebook Soft Blue...