 Karbonn Kphone Mini - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
KarbonnKphoneMini_Display_1.8inches(4.57cm)
KarbonnKphoneMini_RAM_32MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39475/heroimage/159728-v1-karbonn-kphone-mini-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_KarbonnKphoneMini_2
Release date : 22 Nov 2023

Karbonn Kphone Mini

Karbonn Kphone Mini is a phone, available price is Rs 1,044 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1000 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Kphone Mini from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Kphone Mini now with free delivery.
Black Blue
32 MB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

32 MB

Display

1.8 inches

Battery

1000 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Karbonn Kphone Mini Price in India

The starting price for the Karbonn Kphone Mini in India is Rs. 1,044.  This is the Karbonn Kphone Mini base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Blue.

Karbonn Kphone Mini

Black, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Out of Stock
Karbonn Mobiles

Karbonn Kphone Mini Full Specifications

  • Display

    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)

  • Battery

    1000 mAh

  • RAM

    32 MB

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Capacity

    1000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Colours

    Black, Blue

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    114 ppi

  • Resolution

    128x160 px

  • Screen Size

    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)

  • Launch Date

    November 22, 2023 (Official)

  • Brand

    Karbonn

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Ring Tone

    Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Special Features

    Torch Light

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm

  • Internal Memory

    32 MB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 8 GB
Mobiles By Brand

