 Karbonn Ku3 Plus - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
KarbonnKU3Plus_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
KarbonnKU3Plus_RAM_32MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39659/heroimage/160726-v1-karbonn-ku3-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_KarbonnKU3Plus_2
Release date : 19 Feb 2024

Karbonn KU3 Plus

Karbonn KU3 Plus is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1000 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn KU3 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn KU3 Plus now with free delivery.
Black Blue Brown Red
32 MB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

32 MB

Display

2.4 inches

Battery

1000 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Karbonn KU3 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Karbonn KU3 Plus in India is Rs. 999.  This is the Karbonn KU3 Plus base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, Brown and Red.

Karbonn KU3 Plus

Out of Stock
29% off

Karbonn KX3 Star | 4.5cm

Karbonn KX3 Star | 4.5cm (1.8) | 1000mAh | Music Player | Dual SIM | Wireless FM Recorder | Video Recorder | Mobile Tracker | Digit Readout | Auto Call Recorder | Vibration | Black Red
₹1,340 ₹957
Buy Now
26% off

Karbonn KU3+ Black Red

Karbonn KU3+ Black Red
₹1,340 ₹985
Buy Now
23% off

Karbonn KX3

Karbonn KX3 (Black Red)
₹1,290 ₹999
Buy Now

More from Karbonn

16% OFF

Karbonn Y1i
  • Black
₹999 ₹1,190
Buy Now
Karbonn Ku3 Plus Karbonn Y1i
29% OFF

Karbonn KX3
  • Black
₹957 ₹1,340
Buy Now
Karbonn Ku3 Plus Karbonn Kx3
25% OFF
₹969 ₹1,290
Buy Now
Karbonn Ku3 Plus Karbonn K8 Power
24% OFF

Karbonn K310i
  • Blue
  • Midnight Blue
₹899 ₹1,190
Buy Now
Karbonn Ku3 Plus Karbonn K310i
Karbonn Mobiles

Karbonn KU3 Plus Competitors

44% OFF

MTR M1600
  • Black
  • Blue
  • Gold
₹899 ₹1,599
Buy Now
Karbonn Ku3 Plus Mtr M1600
2% OFF

InFocus Star
  • Black
₹1,175 ₹1,199
Buy Now
Karbonn Ku3 Plus Infocus Star

Salora Zing Plus
  • Rose Gold
₹1,049
Check Details
Karbonn Ku3 Plus Salora Zing Plus
₹1,025
Check Details
Karbonn Ku3 Plus Forme U30 Plus

Karbonn Ku3 Plus Full Specifications

  • RAM

    32 MB

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Display

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Battery

    1000 mAh

  • Capacity

    1000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Colours

    Black, Blue, Brown, Red

  • Pixel Density

    167 ppi

  • Screen Size

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Brand

    Karbonn

  • Launch Date

    February 19, 2024 (Official)

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Wireless FM

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Special Features

    Torch Light

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Browser

    Yes, WAP

  • Games

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    32 MB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
Tech Videos

Mobiles News

Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000

Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000

09 Jun 2024
iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release

iPhone 16 launch roundup: Display, camera and performance- What to expect in 2024

09 Jun 2024
Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000

Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under 10,000

09 Jun 2024
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage: Here’s what to expect- Camera, processor and more

09 Jun 2024
iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news’: Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details

iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news’: Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details

08 Jun 2024
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India Karbonn Mobile Karbonn KU3 Plus

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Realme Flip

8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, 6.67 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check Details

OPPO Find N3

Red Cliff Danxia, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹145,399
Check Details

Vivo Y100i 5G

Black, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹18,890
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

Realme Narzo N65 5G

Amber Gold, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹11,499
Check Details

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

Apricot Crush, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,900
₹34,990
Buy Now

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India Karbonn Mobile Karbonn KU3 Plus

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Karbonn Ku3 Plus