 Karbonn Ku3 Power Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Karbonn Mobile Karbonn KU3 Power

    Karbonn KU3 Power

    Karbonn KU3 Power is a phone, available price is Rs 1,199 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn KU3 Power from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn KU3 Power now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,199
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    800 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 1,099 M.R.P. ₹1,390
    Buy Now

    Karbonn mobiles price in India starts from Rs.399. HT Tech has 358 Karbonn mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Karbonn Ku3 Power Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 800 mAh
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • 800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • No
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    Design
    • Black, Grey, Red
    Display
    • 114 ppi
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • TFT
    General
    • July 14, 2022 (Official)
    • KU3 Power
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Karbonn
    Multimedia
    • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Karbonn Ku3 Power