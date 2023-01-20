 Karbonn Kx51 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn KX51

    Karbonn KX51 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,199 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn KX51 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn KX51 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,199
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    Karbonn KX51 Price in India

    Karbonn KX51 price in India starts at Rs.1,199. The lowest price of Karbonn KX51 is Rs.1,349 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Kx51 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 1800 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 1800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • 167 ppi
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • TFT
    General
    • No
    • KX51
    • Karbonn
    • October 20, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Torch Light, Mobile Tracker
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Vibration
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB
    • Yes
    • microUSB
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Karbonn Kx51 FAQs

    What is the Karbonn Kx51 Battery Capacity?

    Karbonn Kx51 has a 1800 mAh battery.

    Is Karbonn Kx51 Waterproof?

    Karbonn Kx51