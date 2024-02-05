 Karbonn Kx70 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 05 Feb 2024

Karbonn KX70

Karbonn KX70 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,149 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1800 mAh Battery and 52 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn KX70 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn KX70 now with free delivery.
Black Red
52 MB
Key Specs

RAM

52 MB

Display

1.8 inches

Battery

1800 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Karbonn KX70 Price in India

The starting price for the Karbonn KX70 in India is Rs. 1,149.  This is the Karbonn KX70 base model with 52 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Red.

Karbonn KX70

Black, 52 MB RAM, 52 MB Storage
23% off

Karbonn Mobiles

Karbonn Kx70 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    1800 mAh

  • RAM

    52 MB

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Display

    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)

  • Capacity

    1800 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Colours

    Black, Red

  • Resolution

    128x160 px

  • Screen Size

    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    114 ppi

  • Brand

    Karbonn

  • Launch Date

    February 5, 2024 (Official)

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Special Features

    Torch Light, Auto Call Recording

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    52 MB
