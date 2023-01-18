Karbonn Smart A50s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Karbonn Smart A50S in India?
Karbonn Smart A50S price in India at 2,790 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1100 mAh.
