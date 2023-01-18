 Karbonn Smart A50s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn Smart A50S

    Karbonn Smart A50S is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 2,386 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 1100 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Smart A50S from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Smart A50S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21471/heroimage/karbonn-a50s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21471/images/Design/karbonn-a50s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21471/images/Design/karbonn-a50s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21471/images/Design/karbonn-a50s-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹2,386
    2 GB
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    Dual core, 1.2 GHz
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1100 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Karbonn Smart A50s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 1100 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 90 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 90 Hours(2G)
    • 1100 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 116 mm
    • 12.3 mm
    • 120 grams
    • 67 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • LCD
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 46.93 %
    • 165 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • Karbonn
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • June 11, 2014 (Official)
    • A50S
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • 256 MB
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz
    • MediaTek
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 2 GB
    • Up to 680 MB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Karbonn Smart A50s FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn Smart A50S in India?

    Karbonn Smart A50S price in India at 2,790 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Smart A50S?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn Smart A50S?

    How long does the Karbonn Smart A50S last?

    What is the Karbonn Smart A50S Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Smart A50S Waterproof?

    Karbonn Smart A50s