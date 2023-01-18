Karbonn Smart A50s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn Smart A50S Karbonn Smart A50S is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 2,386 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 1100 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Smart A50S from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Smart A50S now with free delivery.