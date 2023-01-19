 Karbonn Titanium Mach One Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn Titanium Mach One Plus

    Karbonn Titanium Mach One Plus is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,099 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium Mach One Plus from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium Mach One Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26049/heroimage/karbonn-titanium-mach-one-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26049/images/Design/karbonn-titanium-mach-one-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26049/images/Design/karbonn-titanium-mach-one-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26049/images/Design/karbonn-titanium-mach-one-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26049/images/Design/karbonn-titanium-mach-one-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Karbonn Titanium Mach One Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1800 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Battery
    • 1800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • BSI Sensor
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    Design
    • 8.1 mm
    • 68 mm
    • Black, White
    • 137 mm
    • 136 grams
    Display
    • 65.33 %
    • TFT
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 312 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Karbonn
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • Titanium Mach One Plus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 15, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    • MediaTek
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Karbonn Titanium Mach One Plus