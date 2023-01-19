Karbonn Titanium Mach One Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn Titanium Mach One Plus Karbonn Titanium Mach One Plus is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,099 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium Mach One Plus from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium Mach One Plus now with free delivery.