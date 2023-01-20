 Karbonn Titanium S205 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn Titanium S205

    Karbonn Titanium S205 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,790 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium S205 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium S205 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,790
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    3.2 MP
    2200 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Add to compare
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Karbonn Titanium S205 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2200 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • 3.2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • Titanium S205 Plus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 27, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Karbonn
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 2 GB
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC7731G
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Karbonn Titanium S205 FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn Titanium S205 in India?

    Karbonn Titanium S205 price in India at 3,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (3.2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731G; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Titanium S205?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn Titanium S205?

    What is the Karbonn Titanium S205 Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Titanium S205 Waterproof?

    Karbonn Titanium S205