 Kenxinda V7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Kenxinda V7

    Kenxinda V7

    Kenxinda V7 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2250 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Kenxinda V7 from HT Tech. Buy Kenxinda V7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,500
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    2250 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Kenxinda V7 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 2250 mAh
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • 146 mm
    • Gold, Grey, Rose Gold, Iron Grey
    • 72.6 mm
    • 143 grams
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 64.87 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • July 27, 2018 (Official)
    • V7
    • Kenxinda
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Kenxinda V7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Kenxinda V7 in India?

    Kenxinda V7 price in India at 3,899 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2250 mAh.

