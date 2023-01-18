 Kenxinda W55 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Kenxinda W55

    Kenxinda W55 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Kenxinda W55 from HT Tech. Buy Kenxinda W55 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹4,499
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Kenxinda W55 Full Specifications

    • 2500 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • 2500 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 162 grams
    • 9.7 mm
    • 153 mm
    • 76.9 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold, Red
    Display
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 16:9
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes
    • 70.71 %
    General
    • Kenxinda
    • Android Go
    • W55
    • No
    • January 6, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Kenxinda W55 FAQs

    What is the price of the Kenxinda W55 in India?

    Kenxinda W55 price in India at 4,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Kenxinda W55?

    How many colors are available in Kenxinda W55?

    What is the Kenxinda W55 Battery Capacity?

    Is Kenxinda W55 Waterproof?

    Kenxinda W55