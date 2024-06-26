5 best laptops for students under 35,000 from Asus, Lenovo, Acer and more (June 2024)

Having a laptop is indispensable for any college student, regardless of their major. It's essential for assignments, note-taking, participating in extracurricular activities, and, of course, entertainment when it's time to unwind. However, we all understand the budget constraints that come with student life. With that in mind, we've curated a list of five laptops that would suit most college students under ₹35,000. Please note that this list is in no particular order; choose a laptop based on your preferences and needs.

List of Best Selling Products

Also Read: Top 5 latest LG refrigerators to buy in India [June 2024]: Latest features and technologies to consider

ASUS Vivobook 14 - ₹ 30,990

If you're seeking a no-nonsense laptop without any gimmicks, the ASUS Vivobook 14 is a solid choice. It features robust internals for the price, including an Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen chipset, 8GB RAM, a fast 512GB SSD, and preloaded Windows 11. Weighing around 1.6 kg, it's lightweight and easy to carry in your backpack. The 14-inch Full HD screen allows you to enjoy shows and play light games with immersion.

B0CLLG9711-1

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5

Another thin and light laptop, the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5, weighs just 1.7 kg and features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with an anti-glare coating to reduce reflections (a big plus in classrooms). Powered by a Ryzen 3 7330U chipset with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, it comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. The RAM is upgradable to 16GB if needed. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity, this laptop can handle light gaming, especially indie titles like Hades and Death's Door.

B0CGCKPWCX-2

Acer Aspire Lite

For great build quality and a metallic body frame, the Acer Aspire Lite is an ideal pick. Despite its sturdy construction, it weighs just 1.59 kg and comes with powerful internals, including a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB Dual Channel DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. However, the speakers and battery life aren't the best, so that's a tradeoff for the superior build quality.

B0CKLN7PSZ-3

Infinix X2 Slim

If you love the portability of the MacBook Air, the Infinix X2 Slim offers a similar experience at a fraction of the price. With a wedge-shaped design and weighing just 1.24 kg, it includes a 65W quick charger that charges the laptop to 60% in about 55 minutes—perfect for students who often forget to charge their devices. It features a 14-inch Full HD panel with minimal bezels for a premium look, and is powered by an Intel Core i3 11th Gen 1115G4 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. If you're looking for an ultra-portable laptop that handles the basics well, this one is for you.

B0CJLTXYNP-4

HP 15s

For reliability and good after-sales service, the HP 15s is a great option under ₹35,000. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U chipset, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it also gets a brushed silver finish for a sleek look. The 15.6-inch Full HD panel is ideal for content consumption, complemented by a dual speaker setup for immersive audio. Weighing 1.59 kg, it can charge to 50% in around 45 minutes, making it a reliable and attractive choice.