 5 best laptops for students under ₹35,000 from Asus, Lenovo, Acer and more (June 2024) | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News 5 best laptops for students under 35,000 from Asus, Lenovo, Acer and more (June 2024)

5 best laptops for students under 35,000 from Asus, Lenovo, Acer and more (June 2024)

Heading back to school and in need of the ideal Windows laptop under 35,000 for both work and play? Here are five budget-friendly options that won't break the bank.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2024, 20:13 IST
Icon
Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
You don't need to break your bank to get a reliable laptop in 2024.
1/5 Honor X9b: It's a newly announced smartphone by Honor which features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 1200 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB RAM. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs.30999. However, during Amazon's Great Summer Sale, you can get it at Rs.18999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
You don't need to break your bank to get a reliable laptop in 2024.
2/5 IQOO Z9: The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and it provides up to 1800 nits peak brightness. The IQOO Z9 is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200 and it runs on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14. You can get this smartphone at a huge discounted price of Rs.17999 during the  Great Summer Sale on Amazon.  (Iqoo)
You don't need to break your bank to get a reliable laptop in 2024.
3/5 Samsung Galaxy A15: The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and it is backed by 5000mAh Lithium-ion Battery. The Samsung Galaxy A15 comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. You can get the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs.16499 during the upcoming Amazon sale which is starting from May 3, 2024.  (Samsung )
You don't need to break your bank to get a reliable laptop in 2024.
4/5 Realme Narzo 70 Pro: This new generation of Narzo-series smartphone which features a 50MP Flagship Sony IMX890 Night vision camera with OIS. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro is powered by MediaTek Deminsity 7050 chipset and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The great news is that the newly launched smartphone will be available at a huge discount during the Amazon sale.  (Realme)
You don't need to break your bank to get a reliable laptop in 2024.
5/5 OnePlus Nord CE 3: The last smartphone in the list is the OnePlus Nord CE 3 which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset. The smartphone features a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890, an 8MP Ultrawide Camera with Sony IMX355 and a 2MP Macro lens. You can get the OnePlus Nord CE 3 at a reduced price during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale. (OnePlus)
You don't need to break your bank to get a reliable laptop in 2024.
icon View all Images
You don't need to break your bank to get a reliable laptop in 2024. (ASUS)

Products included in this article

36% OFF
ASUS Vivobook 14, Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen, 14" (35.56 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Indie Black/1.60 kg), X1400EA-EK323WS
(166)
₹30,990 ₹48,990
Buy now 39% OFF
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg
(784)
₹31,999 ₹52,990
Buy now 32% OFF
HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon graphics, Thin & light, Dual speakers (Win 11, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2143AU
(1,250)
₹31,990 ₹47,142
Buy now

Having a laptop is indispensable for any college student, regardless of their major. It's essential for assignments, note-taking, participating in extracurricular activities, and, of course, entertainment when it's time to unwind. However, we all understand the budget constraints that come with student life. With that in mind, we've curated a list of five laptops that would suit most college students under 35,000. Please note that this list is in no particular order; choose a laptop based on your preferences and needs.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
ASUS Vivobook 14, Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen, 14" (35.56 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Indie Black/1.60 kg), X1400EA-EK323WS 4.1/5 ₹ 30,990
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg 4/5 ₹ 31,999
HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon graphics, Thin & light, Dual speakers (Win 11, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2143AU 4.1/5 ₹ 31,990

Also Read: Top 5 latest LG refrigerators to buy in India [June 2024]: Latest features and technologies to consider

ASUS Vivobook 14 - 30,990

If you're seeking a no-nonsense laptop without any gimmicks, the ASUS Vivobook 14 is a solid choice. It features robust internals for the price, including an Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen chipset, 8GB RAM, a fast 512GB SSD, and preloaded Windows 11. Weighing around 1.6 kg, it's lightweight and easy to carry in your backpack. The 14-inch Full HD screen allows you to enjoy shows and play light games with immersion.

B0CLLG9711-1

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5 

Another thin and light laptop, the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5, weighs just 1.7 kg and features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with an anti-glare coating to reduce reflections (a big plus in classrooms). Powered by a Ryzen 3 7330U chipset with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, it comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. The RAM is upgradable to 16GB if needed. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity, this laptop can handle light gaming, especially indie titles like Hades and Death's Door.

B0CGCKPWCX-2

Acer Aspire Lite 

For great build quality and a metallic body frame, the Acer Aspire Lite is an ideal pick. Despite its sturdy construction, it weighs just 1.59 kg and comes with powerful internals, including a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB Dual Channel DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. However, the speakers and battery life aren't the best, so that's a tradeoff for the superior build quality.

B0CKLN7PSZ-3

Infinix X2 Slim 

If you love the portability of the MacBook Air, the Infinix X2 Slim offers a similar experience at a fraction of the price. With a wedge-shaped design and weighing just 1.24 kg, it includes a 65W quick charger that charges the laptop to 60% in about 55 minutes—perfect for students who often forget to charge their devices. It features a 14-inch Full HD panel with minimal bezels for a premium look, and is powered by an Intel Core i3 11th Gen 1115G4 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. If you're looking for an ultra-portable laptop that handles the basics well, this one is for you.

B0CJLTXYNP-4

HP 15s 

For reliability and good after-sales service, the HP 15s is a great option under 35,000. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U chipset, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it also gets a brushed silver finish for a sleek look. The 15.6-inch Full HD panel is ideal for content consumption, complemented by a dual speaker setup for immersive audio. Weighing 1.59 kg, it can charge to 50% in around 45 minutes, making it a reliable and attractive choice.

B09R1MMMTH-5

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 19:45 IST
Tags:
Trending: wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional apple is replacing macbook pro batteries for free, but it’s not for all dell xps 17 review: heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag! dell beats revenue estimates on buoyant demand for desktops, notebooks lenovo ideapad slim 5i review: the right mix hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more surreal! dell laptop priced at 89990 is available at just 16740 on amazon upgrading to macos 11 without enough free disk space causes data loss: report apple has released a macos update to prevent damage from third-party dongles, docks 10 best laptops for coding: from hp, lenovo to acer, unlock your programming potential
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PS3 was launched in 2006 and is home to thousands of acclaimed games, including Uncharted 2, The Last of Us, Resistance, and more.

Sony PS5 could soon support PS3 games via emulation: What we know so far
Fortnite Reload

What is Fortnite Reload and how is it different from the Battle Royale mode of the game: All details
GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits

GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits
2024 has been a monumental year for fans of the RPG genre.

5 must-play RPGs that you can’t afford to miss in 2024: Persona 3 Reload, Stellar Blade, and more
GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule

GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule, confirms Microsoft

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets