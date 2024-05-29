 Apple to launch OLED MacBook Pro models in 2026- All details | Laptops-pc News
Omdia predicts that Apple is “highly likely” to introduce its first OLED MacBook Pro models by 2026, amidst rising demand for OLED displays in the laptop market. This move could significantly boost OLED demand in the notebook sector.

| Updated on: May 29 2024, 09:42 IST
OLED MacBook Pro
Apple's potential launch of OLED MacBook Pro models in 2026 could mark a significant milestone in the integration of advanced display technology in premium laptops. (representative image) (unsplash)

Tech analyst Omdia has indicated that Apple is “highly likely” to introduce its first OLED MacBook Pro models in 2026. This projection aligns with the growing demand for OLED screens in the laptop market. According to Omdia, the demand for OLED displays in mobile PCs is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37% from 2023 to 2031. This increase reflects a broader industry trend where many brands are integrating OLED panels into their premium notebooks and tablets.

Apple's OLED Integration Plans

The Omdia report, as noted by MacRumors, predicts that Apple's incorporation of OLED technology into its MacBook Pro models could significantly boost OLED demand within the notebook market. Ricky Park, Senior Principal Analyst in Omdia's Display research practice, suggests that Apple's potential move could drive demand for OLED displays to exceed 60 million units by 2031. This prediction follows Apple's recent launch of its first OLED iPads, a move expected to prompt competitors to accelerate their adoption of OLED technology in their own tablets.

OLED MacBook Air Developments

Previous reports have suggested that Apple is working on a 13-inch OLED MacBook Air, with Samsung Display set to be the exclusive supplier of these screens. The MacBook Air is expected to use 6th-generation OLED technology, while the MacBook Pro models, anticipated to launch in 2026, will feature more advanced 8th-generation OLED panels. This aligns with the same technology anticipated for use in future iPad Pro models.

Apple's potential launch of OLED MacBook Pro models in 2026 could be a significant development in the notebook market, reflecting the increasing integration of OLED displays in premium devices. With demand for OLED screens projected to surge, Apple's move may further accelerate this trend and influence other brands to follow suit.

First Published Date: 29 May, 09:42 IST
