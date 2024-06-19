 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) launched in India with AMD Ryzen 9: Check features, availability and more | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) launched in India with AMD Ryzen 9: Check features, availability and more

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) launched in India with AMD Ryzen 9: Check features, availability and more

ASUS launches the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) in India, featuring AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU and RTX 4060 GPU. Here's what ASUS has in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 19 2024, 16:12 IST
Icon
Asus, HP to Lenovo, Amazon rolls out great deals on gaming laptops; check them now
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) launched in India with AMD Ryzen 9: Check features, availability and more
1/5 MSI GF63 gaming laptop: This is a  gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD is currently available at a discounted price of 64990, marked down from its original price of Rs.98990. This represents a substantial 34 percent discount. Additionally, if you use an SBI Credit Card for the transaction and make a minimum purchase of Rs.50000, you can enjoy an extra Rs. 1500 discount. Moreover, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive up to Rs.13250 off the purchase price.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: This laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD, is currently available at a remarkable 47 percent discount, priced at Rs.95990. The original price of this laptop is Rs.181999. Moreover, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 when using an SBI Credit Card EMI for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive up to Rs.11,250 off the purchase price. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021): This gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD. This laptop is currently available at a 32% discount, with a price tag of Rs.50990, down from its original price of Rs.74990. Gamers can also take advantage of an exchange offer, which provides discounts of up to Rs.11250 when trading in an old laptop. Furthermore, for customers using J and K Bank Debit Cards for non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.2000, there's an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.500 available.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 HP Pavilion Gaming laptop: This gaming laptop is  powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with a high-refresh-rate of 144Hz and features 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD. Currently, this gaming laptop is available at a 31 percent  discount, priced at Rs.59990, down from its original price of Rs.87152. Additionally, customers can enjoy an extra Rs.1500 discount when using an SBI Credit Card for transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive discounts of up to Rs.11250.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: This is a compelling gaming laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD for responsive performance. This gaming laptop is currently available at a significant 35 percent discount  priced at Rs.55990, down from its original price of Rs.85890. In addition to this discount, customers can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 when using SBI Credit Card EMI for transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive discounts of up to Rs.11250. (Amazon)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) launched in India with AMD Ryzen 9: Check features, availability and more
icon View all Images
ASUS launches the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) in India, featuring AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and NVIDIA RTX GPU. (ASUS)

ASUS has launched the new ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) in India, featuring the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU. This latest model from ASUS debuted at Computex 2024 and is now accessible through both online platforms and offline retailers across the country.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024): Specs and Features

The standout feature of the Zephyrus G14 is its AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, equipped with AI capabilities for enhanced performance. This includes integrated AMD Ryzen AI technology delivering up to 39 TOPs (Trillion Operations Per Second) of AI computing power. Coupled with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, the device ensures robust graphics performance.

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
28% OFF
Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED
  • Cool Silver
  • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 1 TB SSD
₹74,999₹103,990
Buy now
32% OFF
Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA NJ323WS Laptop
  • Green Grey
  • 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹34,800₹50,990
Buy now
33% OFF
Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LHB HN358W Laptop
  • Black Plastic
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹50,990₹75,990
Buy now

Also read: Vivo to open Rs. 3,000 crore mobile manufacturing facility in Greater Noida in July 2024- All details

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Display

In terms of display, the Zephyrus G14 boasts a 14-inch ROG Nebula OLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 3K resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. It supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Dolby Vision with Pantone Validation, promising vivid visuals and high colour accuracy.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Connectivity and Audio Features

Under the hood, the laptop is configured with 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 RAM and is powered by a 73 Whr battery, ensuring sustained performance and endurance. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth® 5.3, USB 4 Type-C with DisplayPort and power delivery support, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and a microSD card reader (UHS-II).

Also read: Realme GT 6 price tipped ahead of June 20 launch- Check out pre-order offers and more

For audio, the Zephyrus G14 features stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio, complemented by Smart Amplifier technology and Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation for immersive sound quality. The chiclet keyboard comes with backlighting and RGB 1-Zone lighting, catering to both functionality and aesthetic preferences.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: Availability 

Availability-wise, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) is now purchasable online via Flipkart, Amazon, and ASUS e-shop, as well as through offline channels such as ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive Stores, and major retailers including Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance.

Also read: CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 launching on July 8- Check out what's coming

With its blend of powerful AI-driven performance, cutting-edge display technology, and comprehensive connectivity options, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) aims to cater to the needs of both gamers and professionals seeking high-performance computing solutions in India.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 16:12 IST
Tags:
Trending: wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional apple is replacing macbook pro batteries for free, but it’s not for all dell xps 17 review: heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag! dell beats revenue estimates on buoyant demand for desktops, notebooks lenovo ideapad slim 5i review: the right mix hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more surreal! dell laptop priced at 89990 is available at just 16740 on amazon upgrading to macos 11 without enough free disk space causes data loss: report apple has released a macos update to prevent damage from third-party dongles, docks 10 best laptops for coding: from hp, lenovo to acer, unlock your programming potential
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024

GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads; GTA 5 among top PS downloads
Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6's long development timeline
GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns

GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns
GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19

GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets