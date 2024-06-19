ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) launched in India with AMD Ryzen 9: Check features, availability and more

ASUS has launched the new ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) in India, featuring the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU. This latest model from ASUS debuted at Computex 2024 and is now accessible through both online platforms and offline retailers across the country.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024): Specs and Features

The standout feature of the Zephyrus G14 is its AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, equipped with AI capabilities for enhanced performance. This includes integrated AMD Ryzen AI technology delivering up to 39 TOPs (Trillion Operations Per Second) of AI computing power. Coupled with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, the device ensures robust graphics performance.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Display

In terms of display, the Zephyrus G14 boasts a 14-inch ROG Nebula OLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 3K resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. It supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Dolby Vision with Pantone Validation, promising vivid visuals and high colour accuracy.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Connectivity and Audio Features

Under the hood, the laptop is configured with 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 RAM and is powered by a 73 Whr battery, ensuring sustained performance and endurance. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth® 5.3, USB 4 Type-C with DisplayPort and power delivery support, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and a microSD card reader (UHS-II).

For audio, the Zephyrus G14 features stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio, complemented by Smart Amplifier technology and Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation for immersive sound quality. The chiclet keyboard comes with backlighting and RGB 1-Zone lighting, catering to both functionality and aesthetic preferences.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: Availability

Availability-wise, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) is now purchasable online via Flipkart, Amazon, and ASUS e-shop, as well as through offline channels such as ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive Stores, and major retailers including Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance.

With its blend of powerful AI-driven performance, cutting-edge display technology, and comprehensive connectivity options, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) aims to cater to the needs of both gamers and professionals seeking high-performance computing solutions in India.