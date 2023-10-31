Icon
Apple Event October 2023: The new Scary Fast MacBook Pro launched with M3 chip! Check specs, features, price more

Apple Event October 2023: The new Scary Fast MacBook Pro launched with M3 chip! Check specs, features, price more

Apple at its “Scary Fast” event today launched its new Mac products including the two new MacBook Pro models in different display size variants. Check specs, features, price, and more

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 06:35 IST
Apple launched an upgraded version of MacBook Pro! Check details here. (Apple)
Apple launched an upgraded version of MacBook Pro! Check details here. (Apple)

Apple hosted its online streaming launch event dubbed “Scary Fast” today, that mainly focused on the all-new Macs. In the wake of a lot of speculation and rumours, the new generation of MacBook Pro has finally been revealed with upgraded chipsets, new features, and more. During the launch, Apple emphasised its new powerful M3 chips that will significantly improve the Mac experience for its users. The MacBook Pros have been launched in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch Pro with an improved display. Want to know what Apple has in store for its MacBook users? Check its specs, features, price and more.

MacBook Pro specs

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will be powered by three different M3 chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. It is 11x faster than the Intel-based MacBook Pro with up to 16-core GPU and a powerful 40-core CPU. The GPU performance is also enhanced with the newly introduced Dynamic Caching.

 It comes with 8GB of storage and a massive 128GB of unified memory and has up to 22 hours of battery life and 15 hour of wireless web browsing. It features a Liquid Retina XDR display with 20 percent brighter SDR content and has 600nits of peak brightness. Additionally, it has a built-in 1080p camera, an immersive six-speaker sound system, and a wide array of connectivity options. The display is powered with ProMotion and pro reference modes with 10,000 mini-LEDs and a 120Hz refresh rate.  The MacBook Pro features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a MagSafe connector for charging. Apple also introduced a new color for MacBook Pro which is Space Black. 

MacBook Pro availability and price

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will be available for pre-order from today and the store availability will start from November 7. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 starts at $1599. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at $1999, while the 16-inch starts at $2499. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max is priced at $3199, while the 16-inch starts at $3499.

MacBook Pro price in India

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 starts at Rs.169900. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at Rs.199900 and the 16-inch starts at Rs.249900. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max is priced at 319900, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs.349900

 

 

 

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 05:47 IST
