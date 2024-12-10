Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News Apple plans to go notchless with MacBook Pro, may add iPhone like…

Apple is planning a major overhaul for its MacBook Pro, including OLED displays and a new Dynamic Island design, set for release between 2026 and 2027.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 10 2024, 17:35 IST
Apple is set to introduce OLED displays and Dynamic Island design in MacBook Pro by 2026. (Apple)

Apple is set to make significant changes to its MacBook Pro lineup in the coming years. According to recent reports, the company plans to replace the current mini-LED displays with OLED technology in 2026. The transition to OLED will mark a major shift for Apple's flagship laptops. The move to OLED screens will provide improved color accuracy and energy efficiency compared to mini-LED displays.

Along with the display upgrade, Apple is also expected to remove the notch design, which has been a prominent feature in MacBook Pro models since its introduction. Instead, the company is reportedly planning to incorporate a new design similar to the Dynamic Island found on the iPhone 14 Pro. This design would eliminate the need for a traditional notch and integrate a pill-shaped cutout for housing components like the front camera and sensors.

Hybrid OLED Technology for Enhanced Display Quality

The new OLED displays will likely use hybrid technology, inspired by the iPad Pro's M4 model. This configuration uses stacked OLED panels to enhance brightness levels, offering an improved viewing experience. Apple's move to this display technology could signal even further updates in future models.

Also read: Apple's most powerful MacBook Air laptop to launch soon: Expected specs

Dynamic Island on MacBook Pro: What Could It Mean?

The potential introduction of Dynamic Island to the MacBook Pro is intriguing. First seen in the iPhone 14 Pro, Dynamic Island is a feature that adapts to user interactions, providing notifications and alerts. While Face ID is not a requirement for Macs, the Dynamic Island could be repurposed to display system information or notifications, offering a unique feature tailored to the MacBook Pro.

Also read: Apple MacBook Air M2 laptop available at 25% discount on Flipkart: Check new price

Beyond the MacBook Pro, Apple is reportedly planning similar OLED transitions for other devices. The iPad Mini is expected to switch to OLED in 2026, followed by the iPad Air in 2027. The MacBook Air may also adopt OLED technology by 2028, but it may continue to feature the notch design. Furthermore, Apple is rumoured to be working on a foldable device featuring an OLED display, with a potential release slated for 2028.

First Published Date: 10 Dec, 17:35 IST
