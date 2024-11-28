MacBook Air M2 available at 25% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers

Looking for a feature-filled laptop, for work, studies, or personal work? Then now is the right time to buy a MacBook as Flipkart is hosting the Black Friday Sale. This is the best time to purchase an electronic item. During the Flipkart sale, several items such as smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and others are available at a huge discount. If you are looking for a laptop, then the M2-powered MacBook Air is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro: 4 major changes Apple is likely to introduce in 2025

MacBook Air M2 discount

The MacBook Air M2 is priced at Rs.99900 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, during the Flipkart Black Friday Sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.73990 which is a 25% discount on the original price. In addition to discounts, Flipkart is also offering bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the MacBook.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

This is not it, buyers can avail of 10% off up to Rs.1500 on all Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs.5000. Flipkart is also offering 10% off up to Rs.1500 on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs.5000 and above. Finally, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.34000 off on the new MacBook Air M2.

Also read: Mahindra BE 6e has more RAM than iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro and even MacBook Pro M4 - Here's why

Why you should buy MacBook Air M2?

The MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch liquid retina display with IPS technology and up to 500 nits peak brightness. The laptop is powered by an Apple Silicon M2 chip paired with 8GB RAM, aired with up to an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB storage. It also offers a battery backup of up to 18 hours, therefore, users can carry out their tasks without worrying about charging the device multiple times. The MacBook Air also comes with other attractive features such as a FaceTime HD camera, a Touch ID sensor, and a backlit keyboard.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!