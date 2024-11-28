Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News MacBook Air M2 available at 25% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers

MacBook Air M2 available at 25% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers

MacBook Air M2 is available at a hefty discount during the Flipkart Black Friday Sale, check out the deals before the sale ends.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2024, 16:13 IST
MacBook Air M2 available at 25% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Get a MacBook Air M2 at a reasonable price on Flipkart. (HT Tech)

Looking for a feature-filled laptop, for work, studies, or personal work? Then now is the right time to buy a MacBook as Flipkart is hosting the Black Friday Sale. This is the best time to purchase an electronic item. During the Flipkart sale, several items such as smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and others are available at a huge discount. If you are looking for a laptop, then the M2-powered MacBook Air is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro: 4 major changes Apple is likely to introduce in 2025

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
38% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹48,790Original price:₹78,999
Buy now
23% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹35,300Original price:₹46,000
Buy now
Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop
  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹32,990
Check details
Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop
  • Starfall Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹30,990
Check details

MacBook Air M2 discount

The MacBook Air M2 is priced at Rs.99900 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, during the Flipkart Black Friday Sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.73990 which is a 25% discount on the original price. In addition to discounts, Flipkart is also offering bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the MacBook. 

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

This is not it, buyers can avail of 10% off up to Rs.1500 on all Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs.5000. Flipkart is also offering 10% off up to Rs.1500 on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs.5000 and above. Finally, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.34000 off on the new MacBook Air M2.

Also read: Mahindra BE 6e has more RAM than iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro and even MacBook Pro M4 - Here's why

Why you should buy MacBook Air M2?

The MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch liquid retina display with IPS technology and up to 500 nits peak brightness. The laptop is powered by an Apple Silicon M2 chip paired with 8GB RAM, aired with up to an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB storage. It also offers a battery backup of up to 18 hours, therefore, users can carry out their tasks without worrying about charging the device multiple times. The MacBook Air also comes with other attractive features such as a FaceTime HD camera, a Touch ID sensor, and a backlit keyboard.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 16:13 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple october event 2024: m4 imac set to launch with performance boost, wi-fi 7, and usb-c accessories infinix inbook air pro plus laptop with 14-inch oled display launched in india: check price, features and more hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more amazon diwali sale 2024: get up to 40% off on asus vivobook s 16 oled to lenovo yoga slim 6 and more laptops wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional apple october event 2024: m4 macbook pro key details tipped online ahead of launch event windows 11 essential tips and tricks: become a pro user in minutes ms office crashing on windows 11? know how to fix it with official solution from microsoft hp omen 16 intel review: no-nonsense gaming machine windows 12: launch, anticipated features, ai upgrades and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 28: How to grab exclusive rewards for free
GTA 6

GTA 6 dev teases advanced tech, procedural generation for dynamic environments in upcoming open world game
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27: Know about Blue Lock Wheel rewards
GTA Online

GTA Online bans on PS5 and Xbox spark outrage; Players question Rockstar’s moderation system
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets