Apple postpones foldable MacBook production, drops 20.25-inch screen design: Report

Apple has planned a foldable MacBook, but recent updates indicate delays in its production. Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent analyst at TF Securities International, reports that technical issues with the device's components could push back its release by over a year. Additionally, Apple has reportedly abandoned the design for a larger 20.25-inch screen in favour of an 18.8-inch display.

Production Delays and Design Changes

In a recent update on X, Kuo mentioned that Apple will no longer pursue the larger display size for the foldable MacBook, opting instead for a smaller 18.8-inch panel. This change means the device will transform into a 13-inch or 14-inch laptop when folded. Kuo previously suggested that Apple was exploring both size options.

Also read: Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

The production timeline for the foldable MacBook has also been affected. Originally anticipated to start in the first half of 2026, Kuo now estimates that mass production might not begin until late 2027 or 2028 due to ongoing technical difficulties with the display and mechanical parts.

Regarding the rumoured foldable iPad, Kuo's latest survey does not provide new information. Previous reports hinted that Apple might introduce a foldable iPad in 2025, but there are no current updates. The absence of new details suggests that if Apple is developing a foldable iPad, its launch may be further off. Kuo speculates that some confusion might have arisen from analysts mistaking the foldable MacBook for a foldable iPad.

Also read: Apple MacBooks with M4 chip launching soon: When to expect new MacBook Pro, Air models

No Updates on Foldable iPad

The anticipated foldable MacBook's launch is still in the pipeline, but Kuo's recent survey provides no updates on the rumoured foldable iPad. Earlier reports had suggested that Apple might introduce this tablet in 2025. The analyst has not dismissed the possibility of the foldable iPad, but the absence of concrete information makes a near-term release seem unlikely. There is speculation that references to a "foldable iPad" might actually pertain to the foldable MacBook, causing some confusion in the market.

Also read: iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro' enough

High Costs and Market Impact

The cost of components for the foldable MacBook is substantial, with the display and hinge estimated to cost between $600 and $650 and $200 to $250, respectively. This could mean a high price point for the final product, potentially aligning it with the Vision Pro's premium pricing. Despite these costs, Kuo forecasts strong demand, predicting that shipments of the foldable MacBook could exceed 1 million units by 2026.

As Apple continues to develop its foldable technology, it will be interesting to observe how the company addresses these challenges and adapts its production timeline. With the potential release of the foldable MacBook on the horizon, tech enthusiasts should stay tuned for further developments.