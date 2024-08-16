 Apple Macbooks with M4 chip launching soon: When to expect new MacBook Pro, Air models | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News Apple Macbooks with M4 chip launching soon: When to expect new MacBook Pro, Air models

Apple Macbooks with M4 chip launching soon: When to expect new MacBook Pro, Air models

Wondering when Apple will release its new M4 Macs? Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule for updates across the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 16 2024, 12:59 IST
Apple Macbooks with M4 chip
Apple is set to release new Macs featuring the M4 chip across multiple models starting this fall. (AFP)

Apple's Mac lineup sees frequent updates, a trend that has accelerated with the introduction of Apple Silicon. With the iPad Pro already using the M4 chip and most Macs equipped with the M3 chip, new Mac updates are on the horizon. The M4 chip, initially launched with the iPad Pro, is expected to soon make its way into various Mac models. This release will span the entire Mac range, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Studio. Here is the anticipated release schedule for the new M4 Macs.

M4 MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac

If you're considering a new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or iMac, the wait won't be long. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these models are slated for M4 updates this fall, likely debuting at an October event, 9to5Mac reported

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
23% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹35,300₹46,000
Buy now
39% OFF
Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹47,990₹78,999
Buy now
38% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹48,790₹78,999
Buy now
31% OFF
Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop
  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹34,990₹50,990
Buy now

Also read: Apple Mac mini to undergo major redesign—shrinking to less than half the size with M4 power

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

All current MacBook Pro models will be upgraded with the M4 chip.  A more affordable 14-inch version with the standard M4 chip is expected, while the premium 14-inch and 16-inch models will feature the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. Significant changes beyond the chip upgrade are not anticipated for the MacBook Pro.

Apple's Mac mini is shrinking. This year's model will be dramatically smaller, with a design resembling the Apple TV 4K. It will come equipped with either an M4 or a more robust M4 Pro chip.

The iMac is likely to get  the M4 chip by the end of the year. Specific details about this update are limited, but there is anticipation for USB-C compatibility.

Also read: iPad Pro 2024 with M4 chip launched: All details about the most powerful Apple tablet ever

M4 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air, recently refreshed with the M3 chip, is slated for another upgrade to the M4 chip in spring 2025. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch versions will be updated simultaneously. There are no indications of significant hardware changes beyond the chip upgrade, as the MacBook Air was recently redesigned with the M2 model. Therefore, those seeking a MacBook Air today might not find the M4 model significantly different.

M4 Mac Studio, Mac Pro

The final Macs to receive the M4 chip will be the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, expected around mid-2025, possibly during WWDC. These high-end desktops are likely to feature the M4 Ultra chip, with the Mac Studio also offering an M4 Max option.

Also read: These iPhone users can no longer downgrade to older iOS version even if they want to: Here's why

Details on the Mac Studio and Mac Pro are still limited.  The Mac Studio might see a reduction in size similar to the Mac mini redesign.The Mac Pro, which is slated for a new form factor, could also get a redesign. However, given the mixed reception of the previous Apple Silicon Mac Pro, Apple may choose to delay its update.

In short, Apple's upcoming M4 updates will bring significant advancements across its Mac lineup, with each model expected to receive new features and improvements in the coming months.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 12:59 IST
Trending: microsoft windows users may land in big trouble again, indian government issues warning microsoft windows 11 beta: what is the red pill on the taskbar? here’s what has changed apple mac mini to undergo major redesign—shrinking to less than half the size with m4 power vaio laptops to make a comeback in india soon how to buy a gaming laptop: cpu and gpu options, tips on how to make the right choice planning to buy a new laptop? here's how to choose the right intel cpu for your machine windows 11 most annoying feature to be axed finally but do not celebrate yet! zenith computers making a comeback! entry with laptops and pcs best laptops for programming: from asus, hp to dell: check out the 10 ultimate code companions hp does a first in india, launches affordable refurbished laptops program
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details
iPhone game boy emulator

iPhone users, you can play Game Boy games on your phone using this app—Step-by-step guide
GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Top 10 best AC from air conditioner brands like Lloyd, Daikin, LG, Panasonic and more to buy during Amazon sale.

10 Best AC Brands in India: Top Air Conditioners From Lloyd, Daikin, LG And More That You Can Buy
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top 10 smartwatch in 2024: Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy individual, our guide will assist you in finding the perfect smartwatch to complement your lifestyle.

Top 10 best smartwatch to buy in 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise ColorFit Pro 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and more
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets