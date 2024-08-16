Apple Macbooks with M4 chip launching soon: When to expect new MacBook Pro, Air models

Apple's Mac lineup sees frequent updates, a trend that has accelerated with the introduction of Apple Silicon. With the iPad Pro already using the M4 chip and most Macs equipped with the M3 chip, new Mac updates are on the horizon. The M4 chip, initially launched with the iPad Pro, is expected to soon make its way into various Mac models. This release will span the entire Mac range, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Studio. Here is the anticipated release schedule for the new M4 Macs.

M4 MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac

If you're considering a new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or iMac, the wait won't be long. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these models are slated for M4 updates this fall, likely debuting at an October event, 9to5Mac reported.

All current MacBook Pro models will be upgraded with the M4 chip. A more affordable 14-inch version with the standard M4 chip is expected, while the premium 14-inch and 16-inch models will feature the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. Significant changes beyond the chip upgrade are not anticipated for the MacBook Pro.

Apple's Mac mini is shrinking. This year's model will be dramatically smaller, with a design resembling the Apple TV 4K. It will come equipped with either an M4 or a more robust M4 Pro chip.

The iMac is likely to get the M4 chip by the end of the year. Specific details about this update are limited, but there is anticipation for USB-C compatibility.

M4 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air, recently refreshed with the M3 chip, is slated for another upgrade to the M4 chip in spring 2025. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch versions will be updated simultaneously. There are no indications of significant hardware changes beyond the chip upgrade, as the MacBook Air was recently redesigned with the M2 model. Therefore, those seeking a MacBook Air today might not find the M4 model significantly different.

M4 Mac Studio, Mac Pro

The final Macs to receive the M4 chip will be the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, expected around mid-2025, possibly during WWDC. These high-end desktops are likely to feature the M4 Ultra chip, with the Mac Studio also offering an M4 Max option.

Details on the Mac Studio and Mac Pro are still limited. The Mac Studio might see a reduction in size similar to the Mac mini redesign.The Mac Pro, which is slated for a new form factor, could also get a redesign. However, given the mixed reception of the previous Apple Silicon Mac Pro, Apple may choose to delay its update.

In short, Apple's upcoming M4 updates will bring significant advancements across its Mac lineup, with each model expected to receive new features and improvements in the coming months.